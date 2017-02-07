Roseville PD seeking man wanted on murder charges

- Roseville police are asking for help in locating a man wanted on two counts of third degree murder after a 20-year-old woman was found dead in October.

Victor Lynch, 50, is described as a bald Caucasian male, 5’10’’ and 218 pounds with hazel eyes.

On Oct. 10, Roseville police officers responded to the Red Roof Inn on Prior Avenue on a report of a possible drug overdose. According to the press release, officers found Trina Maurstad of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, unconscious and not breathing.

As officers attempted to revive the woman, they noticed drug paraphernalia in the room, appearing as though Maurstad had fallen victim to a possible drug overdose. Officers began CPR and used Narcan, but attempts were unsuccessful.

Maurstad was transported to the hospital where she later died.

At the time of the overdose, police identified Lynch as one of the room’s two other occupants.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner reported Maurstad died as a result of “mixed drug toxicity including heroin and methamphetamine.” Fentanyl was also found in her urine sample collected shortly after Maurstad was admitted.

Additionally, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tested the paraphernalia and determined they contained heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

During a search of Lynch’s phone, a video was found showing Lynch weighing heroin on a scale with others present, including small children.

On Oct. 13, the other occupant came forward and wished to cooperate with the police.

Because of the witness’ cooperation, police learned that Lynch was the one who prepared the drugs and injected them into Maurstad’s arm. Over the course of the day, he offered several more shots to Maurstad and the witness.

The witness didn’t want to leave Maurstad with Lynch, so the witness stayed with her. After noticing that she was no longer coherent and that she was “‘locking up like she was seizing and grinding her teeth,’” the witness called 911.

Lynch has convictions for violation of controlled substance law in the first degree in 2004, and another in the third degree in 2010.

Those who know the whereabouts of Lynch are urged to dial 911.