Great Wolf Lodge purchases Water Park of America, opening next winter

- Great Wolf Lodge officially announced it has purchased Water Park of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

In January, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced up to 250 employees would be laid off because the owner is selling the hotel.

Great Wolf Resorts are known as North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts. The resort plans to open in Bloomington next winter. The resort says the water park is exclusive to resort guests.

The resort in Bloomington will be a year-round family destination with an indoor water park including a multi-level interactive water fort treehouse, lazy river, wave pool, family raft ride, high thrill water slides and more.

“Our paw print is expanding across the country, and we are excited to open our next Great Wolf Lodge in Minnesota,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. “With a large number of tourists and its close proximity to the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area, Bloomington is the ideal location for a Great Wolf Lodge. We look forward to contributing to the region’s growth by making Great Wolf Lodge Minnesota a world-class family destination with incredible family attractions, entertainment, dining and accommodations all under one roof.”

There will also be an adventure park, including a multi-level climbing ropes court, an arcade, mini bowling, rock wall, kids spa and several dining options along with a conference area for meetings and events.