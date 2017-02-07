Governor Dayton to undergo surgery to remove prostate in March

- Governor Dayton announced he will have surgery to remove his prostate following his cancer diagnosis.

In January, Dayton revealed he has prostate cancer the day after he briefly fainted at his State of the State speech. Doctors at Mayo told Dayton his cancer is very treatable.

He posted this on his personal Facebook Tuesday morning,

As you probably know, I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. Thankfully, tests last week showed no signs that the cancer had spread beyond the prostate, which greatly improves my chances of survival.

I have decided upon surgery to remove my prostate and, hopefully, all of the cancer. It is presently scheduled for the morning of Thursday, March 2nd, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. I am told that I will likely need to spend one night in the hospital; however, after the surgery, I will be in constant contact with Lt. Governor Tina Smith and my Senior Staff throughout my time at Mayo.

Many friends and strangers have shared with me their experiences dealing with prostate cancer. You have lifted my spirits and given me both hope and resolve. I am deeply grateful to you.

The surgery is scheduled for Mar. 2 at 7 a.m. and it is anticipated he will remain in the hospital overnight following the surgery. Dayton expects to resume his regular schedule on Monday, Mar. 6.