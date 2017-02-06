- It’s official and we’re number one. Minnesota had the highest voter turnout for the 2016 presidential election.

Secretary of State Steve Simon tweeted, “It’s finally officials: Minnesota won the voter turnout Super Bowl, getting back to #1 in 2016!”

The United States Election Project has listed every state’s turnout rates. Each state has certified their presidential votes.

Minnesota had a 74.8 percent turnout rate, according to the rate numerator on the Election Project.

Following the presidential election, Minnesota was estimated to have one of the highest turnouts in the nation.