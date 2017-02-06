Shakopee Police Department mourns loss of colleague

- The Shakopee Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their beloved colleagues.

Janna Wood, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday. She’s known as the voice of the police department’s social media.

Wood was the first crime prevention specialist in Shakopee and introduced the police department to social media.

She was also named the 2014 Minnesota Crime Prevention Specialist of the Year and won several national social media awards.

The department posted this message on their Facebook,