Shakopee Police Department mourns loss of colleague

Janna | Photo: Shakopee Police Department
By: Ashley Cole

Posted:Feb 06 2017 11:38AM CST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 11:39AM CST

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KMSP) - The Shakopee Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their beloved colleagues.

Janna Wood, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday. She’s known as the voice of the police department’s social media.

Wood was the first crime prevention specialist in Shakopee and introduced the police department to social media.

She was also named the 2014 Minnesota Crime Prevention Specialist of the Year and won several national social media awards.

The department posted this message on their Facebook,


