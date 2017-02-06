Voice of the Gophers Ray Christensen passes away at age 92

- Legendary broadcaster, Ray Christensen has died at the age of 92. Christensen was well-known for being the voice of the Gophers and on WCCO Radio. He did play-by-play for the Gophers for 50 years.

The Associated Press reports Christensen’s son, Jim, said his father died Sunday after an upper respiratory infection.

Christensen graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1949 and began calling football games in 1951. He retired in 2001 after announcing 50 years of Gopher football and 45 years of Gopher basketball.

He also broadcast games for the Twins, Vikings and Minneapolis Lakers basketball along with golf and hockey. Christensen is the only non-athlete or coach to have a banner hanging in his honor.

Gov. Dayton released this statement,

“Along with all Minnesota sports fans, I mourn the loss of Ray Christensen. He filled my fall Saturday afternoons with his radio broadcasts of Gophers football games. He made the best wins sound sensational and the worst losses almost bearable!

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family and his many friends.”