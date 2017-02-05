Head-on crash leaves at least 1 dead in Deer Creek Township, Minn.

- At least one person has died after a crash in Deer Creek Township, Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

A Chevy was heading east on Highway 29, two miles east of Deer Creek when an Oldsmobile heading west on Hwy. 29 attempted to pass and crossed the center line, colliding head on with the Chevy, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

A 63-year-old woman from Parkers Prairie, Minn., was driving the Chevy. A 31-year-old woman from Wadena was driving the Oldsmobile with a 2-year-old passenger.

More information will be released at a later time.