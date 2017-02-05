Wyoming Police: We'll play Bieber commercial to drunk drivers

Posted:Feb 05 2017 07:21PM CST

Updated:Feb 05 2017 07:34PM CST

WYOMING, Minn. - The police department in Wyoming, Minnesota, took full advantage of the attention surrounding the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

In an effort to raise awareness of drunk driving while also trying to share some laughs, the department tweeted a reference to the T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial starring singer Justin Bieber.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories