Wyoming Police: We'll play Bieber commercial to drunk drivers

WYOMING, Minn. - The police department in Wyoming, Minnesota, took full advantage of the attention surrounding the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
In an effort to raise awareness of drunk driving while also trying to share some laughs, the department tweeted a reference to the T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial starring singer Justin Bieber.
If you drive drunk tonight we're going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail. #SB51— Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) February 6, 2017