South Minneapolis shop vandalized

- The Minneapolis-based Frostbeard Studio was vandalized overnight, and owners took to social media to voice their concerns.

Located near Powderhorn Park on East 35th Street, the store specializes in gifts for book-lovers.

Four windows were broken, and graffiti was found at the scene, which indicated to owners that this was a targeted crime.

The owners wrote on Facebook that they love the Powderhorn area for its diversity and thriving art scene.

"It’s also what makes this attack surprising and upsetting," they wrote.

They wrote that while insurance will cover the damage, they wished the vandals should have come to them with concerns instead of resorting to violence.

“If you have concerns about us or our business, talk to us,” they wrote. “We are not a big corporation trying to gentrify the neighborhood (quite the opposite).”