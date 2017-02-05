1 believed dead in house fire near Duluth, Minn.

- One man is believed to be dead after a house fire in northeastern Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to a fire at a house in Normanna Township near Duluth shortly before 1 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, according to the St. Louis County sheriff’s office.

Two people in the home were able to escape the fire uninjured. A third man did not make it out alive.

The victim was identified by the St. Louis County sheriff’s office as 52-year-old Jeffrey Sorvik. Remains were found in the debris of the home, but the medical examiner has yet to make an official identification.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.