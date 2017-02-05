Fatal crash after car skids through stop sign in northern Minnesota

- A fatal crash occurred Saturday night when minivan skidded through a stop sign and rolled on Highway 6 in northern Minnesota.

At approximately 6:18 p.m., a Chrysler Town and Country traveling eastbound on Itasca County Road 28 when it skidded through a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 6 and began to roll, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The minivan struck a power pole and came to rest on the passenger side.

No details have been released regarding the victims.