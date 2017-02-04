Taking the Plunge: Crowds dive into icy waters for a good cause News Taking the Plunge: Crowds dive into icy waters for a good cause Another chilly Minnesota weekend meant it was perfect conditions for a dip in the lake.

On Saturday afternoon, lots of people gathered at the weekend's Polar Plunges in Maple Grove and St. Peter. Fox 9 Meteorologist, Keith Marler, hosted the festivities in Maple Grove.

Marler found one plunger came all the way from Turkey.

"This is my first time in Minnesota, and this was so awesome," she said. "I'm glad I did it!"

Participants of the Polar Plunge raise a minimum of $75.00 before taking the plunge into the icy waters, all to support Special Olympics Minnesota.