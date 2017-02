- The Minneapolis Police department reminds sports fans to drink responsibly during Sunday's Super Bowl game.

On Feb. 2 around 4:30 p.m., a drunk driver crashed into a home on the 3500 block of Dupont Avenue North in Minneapolis, causing significant damage.

While there was one person in the house at the time, they were unharmed. The driver, a 29-year-old man, was charged with felony damage, DUI and fleeing on officer.