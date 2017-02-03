MISSING: 42-year-old father last seen dropping off kids at school

- A Shoreview, Minn. father of four small children is missing. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find him.

Leonard Stuart Goldfine, 42, was last seen after dropping off his kids at school in Little Canada on Thursday morning.

According to a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension alert, "this behavior is extremely out of character."

Goldfine is described as 6’02”, 270 pounds with thinning brown hair, and a graying mustache and beard. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a gray button down shirt and dress pants.

Authorities believe he is driving a black 2006 Pontiac Vibe with Minnesota license plate 072MCV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at 651-266-7320 or dial 911.