Meeker County sergeant charged with stalking

- A Meeker County Sheriff’s Office patrol sergeant placed on leave in September has been charged with stalking. The sheriff received a stalking and harassment complaint against Sgt. Joel Engler on Sept. 13, and on Feb. 2 a criminal complaint was filed, charging Engler with two gross misdemeanor counts of stalking.

The Willmar Police Department conducted the investigation and the Meeker County Attorney’s Office referred the case to the McLeod County Attorney’s Office for their review and consideration of charges.