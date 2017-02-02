1 charged in fatal shooting at St. Paul Saloon

- A St. Paul, Minnesota man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting outside the St. Paul Saloon on the city’s east side late Sunday evening.

The shooting took place at approximately 11:36 p.m. at St. Paul Saloon on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman outside the door to the bar holding a towel to a man’s head. A second victim was on the ground next to her with a gunshot wound to his leg. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital.

The first victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. He had seven gunshot wounds. The second victim suffered a shattered femur, but is expected to recover from his injuries.

The bartender told police he heard gunshots as soon as the two victims left the bar.

Surveillance video showed the two drunkenly grabbing onto one another outside the bar. A man in a grey hooded sweat suit, later identified as Kareem Mitchell, 34, approached the pair and pulled a handgun out of his pocket. Words were exchanged and the victim stumbled towards Mitchell, but was pulled back. Mitchell then began firing at the pair as he walked backwards away from the scene.

Several witnesses told police the victim had bought Mitchell a drink at the bar. Another witness said they saw the victim arguing with Mitchell by the pool table and once Mitchell left, they heard the victim say he was going to “take care of it right now.”

Mitchell is charged with second degree murder and second degree assault. He has eight prior felony convictions.

Mitchell is believed to have fled the state, according to the Ramsey County Attorney’s office. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.