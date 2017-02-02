Mayo Clinic: Gov. Dayton's cancer 'caught early' and 'curable' News Mayo Clinic update on Gov. Dayton’s prostate cancer Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton visited Mayo Clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week for scheduled appointments regarding his recent diagnosis of prostate cancer. Doctors at Mayo said the governor's cancer has not spread and treatment should not prevent him from serving as governor.

“Gov. Mark Dayton’s prostate cancer was caught early and is localized, treatable and curable,” Mayo Clinic spokesperson Karl Oestreich said. “His Mayo Clinic physicians have discussed several treatment options with the Governor and he is in the process of making his decision. The governor should be able to carry on his duties serving the citizens of Minnesota without significant interruption.”

Statement from Linden Zakula, Gov. Dayton’s Deputy Chief of Staff

“Gov. Dayton underwent extensive diagnostic tests at Mayo Clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. The tests found no signs that his prostate cancer had spread beyond the prostate. Gov. Dayton is now evaluating two recommended treatment options, which are surgery or radiation. He expects to make that decision in several days, and it will be disclosed at that time.”

Governor reveals diagnosis

Following a brief fainting spell during his State of the State address, Gov. Dayton returned to work and revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“I learned last week, I had a biopsy, that I do have prostate cancer,” Gov. Dayton said. “The good news is they say it’s one of their best success stories and by all indication it’s not extended beyond the prostate. So I’ll be going down next week to Mayo to determine the best course of treatment which will probably be surgery or radiation.”

The Governor plans to finish out the term. He turns 70 years old this week and has another grandchild on the way. Dayton's father also had prostate cancer.

Gov. Dayton said he believes his fainting episode during the State of the State address and his prostate cancer are "two separate issues."

The governor had been speaking for more than 40 minutes when he collapsed. He was reportedly about to make an offer of a new public health care option. House Speaker Kurt Daudt quickly adjourned the joint session of the House and Senate.