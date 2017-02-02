St. Paul shooting leaves teen girl dead, 2 others injured

- St. Paul Police are investigating a shooting that result in the death of a juvenile late Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 500 block of Case Ave E. around 10:30 p.m. on a call of shots fired. Once on scene responding officer found three people had been injured. St. Paul fire medics responded as well and pronounced the juvenile female dead.

The two others, a 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were taken to Regions.

Homicide investigators are investigating the shooting and say it does not appear to be random. Currently there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 651-266-5650.