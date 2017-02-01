Inmates take guards hostage at Delaware prison

- There's a dangerous hostage situation going on at a maximum security prison in Delaware.

The Associated Press reports prison guards have been taken hostage by inmates and now all state prisons are on lockdown.

The Delaware Department of Correction just put out this statement:

“Department of Correction Response Teams and the Delaware State Police are on scene responding to a hostage situation at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

“Department of Correction will release additional information as it is appropriate.”

Union president Geoff Klopp reported hearing three to five correctional officers have been taken hostage and inmates have control of the building. Klopp is with the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware.

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna is the state's maximum security facility.

Earlier, a DOC spokeswoman said only that an emergency situation was reported at the Smyrna prison, late Wednesday morning. The facility was placed on lockdown, as were all prisons in the state. That's according to DOC policy.

Jayme Gravell did describe the situation as an isolated incident, and added there was no threat to the public. She said firefighters were called to the scene after reports of smoke and were being held on standby.

According to a state website, the JTVCC is Delaware’s largest adult male correctional facility. It’s located in southern New Castle County and houses approximately 2,500 inmates.

JTVCC houses minimum, medium, and maximum security inmates – plus inmates sentenced to the death penalty. Executions are carried out at the JTVCC.

JTVCC opened in 1971 with a capacity of just 441.

In 1996, construction began on a $110 million expansion that included new maximum security cells, 4.8 more miles of security fencing, the installation of 6 miles of razor wire, and construction of a new central tower.

DEVELOPING NEWS: Stay with FOX 29 News and Fox29.com for updates as we get more information.