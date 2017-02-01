Minnesota State University student, baseball player unexpectedly dies

- The southern Minnesota community is mourning the death of a young student-athlete.

According to the Minnesota State Department of Athletics, Adam Ellingson, 20, unexpectedly died Tuesday morning.

"It is with a heavy heart that Maverick Athletics announces the passing of one of its own, as we are deeply saddened by the loss of Adam Ellingson—a second-year student-athlete in our baseball program," Minnesota State Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman said. "In Adam's relatively short time on our campus and with our program, he had already made a significant impact and was successful both on the field and in the classroom. Adam modeled the attributes of commitment, passion, and leadership and he will certainly be missed by his teammates and coaches who will honor his memory in moving forward. As an athletic department and University, we extend our deepest condolences to Adam's family and friends, and all others affected by this tragic loss."

Ellingson graduated from Lourdes High School in Rochester in 2015. He was a standout athlete for their baseball and football teams before joining Minnesota State University.



"We are all deeply saddened by Adam's loss," said Minnesota State head coach Matt Magers. "He represented all of the qualities we look for in a Maverick Baseball student-athlete."



A cause of death has not been confirmed and memorial services are pending.