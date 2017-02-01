Impaired driving suspected in crash that killed mother of 3

- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Foley. The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the State Patrol, a Chevrolet Tahoe was driving eastbound on Highway 23 and was struck by a GMC Yukon that was traveling westbound, which had crossed the center line. Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected on the driver of the Yukon.

The driver of the Tahoe was killed, she’s been identified as Lindsay Cardinal, 35, of Froeston. Three children were also in the vehicle, a one-year-old, four-year-old and five-year-old. The four-year-old is at the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All four were wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the Yukon is a 29-year-old man, his name has not been released, but he is in the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, Nicole Schmidt, 24, of Milaca, is at North Memorial with life threatening injuries. According to the State Patrol, Schmidt was not wearing her seatbelt.