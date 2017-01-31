Young girl arrested in north Minneapolis stabbing death

- A young girl has been arrested for reportedly stabbing one of her relatives in north Minneapolis Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:49 p.m. on the 3200 block of 6th Street North. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

A young girl, who investigators believe is related to the victim, was arrested at the scene. She was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and will be booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center for probable cause murder.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to text their tip to 8474111 or call MPD at 612-692-8477.