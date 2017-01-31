Protest of Trump's immigration order downtown Minneapolis

- The crowd continues to grow at a protest downtown Minneapolis. The Anti-War Committee organized the protest in response to President Trump’s immigration executive orders.

Over a thousand people showed up at the Minneapolis Federal Building around 4:30 p.m.

A spokesperson from the Anti-War Committee explains the group wants to send a message to President Trump and stand in solidarity with their immigrant sisters and brothers.

"We have called this protest to send a loud message of NO to President Trump and of solidarity with our immigrant sisters and brothers. We will not be silent as Trump promotes anti-Muslim bigotry. It is criminal for the U.S. to bomb and attack other countries and then turn away refugees when the U.S. has destroyed their homelands. It is outrageous for Trump to consider doing this while at the same time planning to expand the war in Iraq and Syria!" Meredith Aby-Keirstead said.

As of 4:45 p.m., Minneapolis Police closed 4th Street South from 2nd Avenue South. Police urge motorists to use 6th and 8th Street as an alternative route. Northbound on 3rd Avenue South is closed at 6th Street South. Use 5th Avenue South as an alternative route.