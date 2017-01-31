Princeton man killed in ATV crash

- A 33-year-old man was killed over the weekend after the ATV he was driving overturned in an agricultural field.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred in Blue Hill Township near the intersection of 172nd Street and 319th Avenue shortly at 11 p.m. on Saturday. Jacob Draper, of Princeton, Minnesota, died at the scene after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Draper was the only person on the ATV.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.