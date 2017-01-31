Princeton man killed in ATV crash

By: Ashley Cole

Posted:Jan 31 2017 03:26PM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 04:01PM CST

SHERBURNE CO., (KMSP) - A 33-year-old man was killed over the weekend after the ATV he was driving overturned in an agricultural field.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred in Blue Hill Township near the intersection of 172nd Street and 319th Avenue shortly at 11 p.m. on Saturday. Jacob Draper, of Princeton, Minnesota, died at the scene after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Draper was the only person on the ATV.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.


