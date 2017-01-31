MNsure CEO staying focused despite uncertain future News MNsure CEO staying focused despite uncertain future As the Trump administration promises to repeal Obamacare, it is business as usual at the state-run insurance marketplace.

As the Trump administration promises to repeal Obamacare, it is business as usual at the state-run insurance marketplace.

“We can’t go backwards for Minnesotans,” said MNsure CEO Allison O’Toole who was focused on open enrollment Monday, despite an uncertain future.

President Donald Trump’s promise to repeal Obamacare would make government-run healthcare exchanges like MNsure obsolete.

“I don't have a crystal ball that tells me what's going to happen,” said O’Toole when asked about the future of the Affordable Care Act and the state healthcare exchanges. "There are huge impacts that come with repeal for everyone in this state.”

O’Toole said she remains focused on getting the word out about open enrollment, as the deadline has been extended to February 8.

“My job is making sure Minnesotans save as much money as they can and don’t leave money on the table,” she said. “We are the only place where Minnesotans can save through federal tax credits. Those tax credits have tripled this year.”

But with congress already taking the first steps to take away those tax credits, O’Toole suggested getting in while you can.

“The tax credits are in place right now,” she said. “My best advice to consumers is to enroll in coverage and get the security of coverage.”

MNsure has extended their phone line hours for the rest of the week. All the information can be found on their website.