Western US snow cover is off the charts

Each dot represents a location that has snow pack. The color of the dot represents the percentage of normal the liquid water content of that snow is when you melt it down. Red dots represent below normal snow and blues indicate above normal snow.

- It’s the winter that the western US has been waiting nearly a decade for. Snow across the west has set records in the month of January for parts of California, Colorado, Arizona, and Utah. Some areas have seen a years’ worth of snow in just 3 short weeks and now many areas have 2 times the amount of water held in that snow than they typically do by the end of the season. That means more runoff in the spring and summer adding to reservoir levels and hopefully kicking California and the rest of the Desert Southwest out of its decade long drought.