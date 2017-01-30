Allina Health restricts visitors to protect patients from flu

- Allina Health is restricting visitors and implementing stricter visitor guidelines at its hospitals and clinics throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin to protect patients and staff from influenza.

Starting immediately, children under the age of five and any visitors who are sick are asked not to visit patients in the hospital for the time being. Anyone with a cough or sore throat will also be asked to wear a mask while they are in the building.

The affected hospitals include Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis and United Hospital in St. Paul.

Allina did not say how long the guidelines will be in place.

