Idaho family finds cow moose in basement

- An Idaho family woke up to find a cow moose in their basement over the weekend.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in Magic Valley, this type of incident has happened before. Last winter, officials responded to a call of a cow elk who broke through a window well and ended up trapped in a basement.

This time, officers responded to a cow moose who somehow made its way into a family's basement, and, after failed attempts to herd it upstairs, the wildlife manager was called to sedate the moose.

With all hands on deck, "the sleeping giant was carried up the stairs and out the front door. It woke up in the snow covered street, groggy and confused, but free," the department wrote.