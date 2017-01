Lifetime Fitness founder has big plans for future of health club [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Lifetime Fitness founder Bahram Akradi. News Lifetime Fitness founder has big plans for future of health club The $25 billion health and fitness industry continues to grow as we obsess about our waistlines, try to eat right and stay fit.

But, the business of running clubs and gyms is fickle. Owners come and go, and many fail.

So that’s what makes the founder of Lifetime Fitness, Bahram Akradi, an anomaly. His company is still growing, with an even bigger plan for the future.

Fox 9 anchor Kelcey Carlson sat down with Akradi to see what’s next for the company and what sets it apart.