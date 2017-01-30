Bullet found lodged in Mendota Heights home

- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an incident of shots fired that left a bullet lodged in a home in Mendota Heights early Saturday.

The bullet was found Saturday morning by a homeowner on the 600 block of Maple Park Drive. No one was injured and there were no incidents reported in the vicinity during that timeframe. Investigators believe this was a random incident and have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

During their investigation, BCA agents learned some neighbors heard 4 to 5 gunshots at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday. Investigators also believe that the house was not targeted, but was struck coincidentally.

The BCA continues to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.

