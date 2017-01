- The State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a truck in Burnsville on Sunday.

Police say a man was trying to cross Highway 13 near Washburn Avenue when he was struck around 9:15 p.m.

According to the State Patrol, Juan Morales-Castro, 45, of Burnsville was running across traffic and was hit by a pickup truck driven by Shawn Notermann, 35, of Shakopee. Morales-Castro was pronounced dead at the scene.