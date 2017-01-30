1 dead in Madelia home invasion, homeowner arrested

- One man is dead and a Minnesota homeowner is in jail after a shooting that followed a report of a home invasion near Madelia early Saturday morning.

David Allen Pettersen, 65, called police around 7 a.m. Saturday following a home invasion at his home on 8500th Avenue in Fieldon Township, just south of Madelia. Deputies responding to the call found a car they believe was linked to the invasion, with two people injured inside, including 19-year-old Nicolas Thomas Embertson.

Embertson was later pronounced dead at Madelia Hospital. The other person, whose name has not been released, is expected to survive.

Pettersen was arrested and booked into the Watonwan County Jail for second-degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm. The case remains under investigation by the Minnesota BCA and Watonwan County Sheriff.

"The law does say a self-defense law, but what we've gathered so far, we feel we have enough to charge him with second-degree manslaughter," Watonwan County Chief Deputy Jeremy Nachreiner told KEYC-TV in Mankato.