Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for solidarity, support in face of refugee ban

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar held a "Resisting the Muslim Ban" event at the Brian Coyle community center in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon to call for solidarity and support following President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

‘Here in the United States, diversity is celebrated,” Omar said to the crowd. “Here in the United States, everyone is welcome. Here in the United States, we do not and we will not continue to further the politics in division.”

More than 1,500 people packed the gym at the community center for the event. Community leaders and elected officials expressed their support and shared the same message – speak out and stand together.

“We have a ton of refugees here, [and] to see this support and solidarity, it means a lot to me,” Mustafa Farah, a Somali refugee, said.

Omar and other leaders are asking families to share their stories and to sign up on her website for more news for future actions.

