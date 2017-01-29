Bald eagle rescued from a fishing line in Minnesota River

- A bald eagle was rescued from a fishing line in the Minnesota River on Sunday morning, according to officials.

After receiving a call, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene to find a bald eagle with its left wing caught in finishing line that had been floating in the river. According to a press release, the other end of the fishing line was entangled in a nearby tree limb, over the river.

The eagle was stuck roughly 20 feet from the shore.

The Mankato Fire Department responded with an inflatable rescue boat, and two firefighters cut the fishing line, freeing the eagle from the water.

The eagle was then transported to the Minnesota Raptor Center for evaluation.