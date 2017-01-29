Minneapolis police investigating homicide on Aldrich Ave. N.

Officers are investigating a homicide on the 3700 block of Aldrich Avenue North in north Minneapolis. Photo courtesy of Minneapolis Police Department. 
Officers are investigating a homicide on the 3700 block of Aldrich Avenue North in north Minneapolis. Photo courtesy of Minneapolis Police Department. 

Posted:Jan 29 2017 05:55PM CST

Updated:Jan 29 2017 05:55PM CST

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on the 3700 block of Aldrich Avenue North in north Minneapolis. 

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories