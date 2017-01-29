Minneapolis police investigating homicide on Aldrich Ave. N.

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on the 3700 block of Aldrich Avenue North in north Minneapolis.
We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
