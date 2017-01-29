Fire reignites at Minneapolis townhome

- A fire at a townhome in the Little Earth Reservation in Minneapolis reignited early Sunday morning.

The fire had initially begun around 4 p.m. on Saturday on the first floor of a townhome on the 2400 block of Ogema Place. It was put out, but firefighters were called back to the scene around 3:15 a.m. after the fire rekindled, Minneapolis Fire spokesperson Bryan Tyner said.

The fire was out by approximately 4 a.m. No one was in the building when it reignited.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.