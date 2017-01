- A 31-year-old man has died after a crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on I-94 at Prior Avenue when it left the roadway onto the right shoulder and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash also caused major backups near Prior Avenue.

Investigators and state patrol will release more information at a later time.