Quinn's Cup raises money for the Myocarditis Foundation News Quinn's Cup raises money for the Myocarditis Foundation

- In Edina, the puck drops on what's quickly become a favorite Winter tradition for many.

Quinn's Cup is held in honor of Quinn Kirsch. He died in 2013 at the age of 8 from Myocarditis, which the Mayo Clinic says is an inflammation of the middle layer of the hart wall.

The Kirsch family started the event to raise awareness of the disease and celebrate the sport he loved so much..

“One of his coaches said ‘I have a great idea, let's start a pond hockey tournament for Quinn to keep his memory around.’ That was 4 years ago when we had three rinks and 110 kids. Now, we have five rinks and almost 650 kids,” Quinn’s father Kyle Kirsch said.

So far Quinn's Cup has helped raise around $65,000 for the Myocarditis Foundation.