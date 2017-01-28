- Post-snowstorm Minnesotans that want to know more about their morning commute now have access to a close-up look at road conditions, thanks to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's live "plow cams."

MnDot has mounted video cameras on several of their 838 snowplows, giving motorists a clear view of actual road conditions whenever the plows are out.

"The plow cams are another way for travelers to make good decisions during Minnesota's snow and ice season," 511 program manager Kelly Braunig said in a MnDot statement.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation already had over 100 cameras on Minnesota highways, but plow-cams give a first-hand view of road conditions from ground level.

This new system is available on the 511mn.org website.