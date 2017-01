Hundreds take part in the Polar Plunge on White Bear Lake News Hundreds take part in the Polar Plunge on White Bear Lake

- It's that time of year again. Lots of hearty Minnesotans are taking the plunge.

Saturday morning people jumped into White Bear Lake for the Polar Plunge. Fox 9’s Cody Matz filled in for Ian Leonard and emceed the festivities. All the money raised goes to Special Olympics Minnesota.