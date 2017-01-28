Sen. Franken on Betsy DeVos, "She would be a terrible Sec. of Education" News Sen. Franken on Betsy DeVos, "She would be a terrible Sec. of Education" One of President Trump's cabinet nominees is running into major resistance.

Sen. Al Franken says he and other Democrats will not vote to approve Betsy DeVos' nomination as Secretary of Education. DeVos, a billionaire school choice advocate, has been heavily criticized for her lack of experience in public education.

Sen. Franken says that even some of his Republican colleagues agree that DeVos had a rough hearing revealing several gaps in her understanding of many policy issues.

"Hopefully I'll be able to get a couple of my Republican colleagues to vote against her, and I met with Minnesota educators yesterday who are dead set against her. She would be a terrible Secretary of Edcuation for Minnesota and for the country,” Sen. Franken said.

The Senate Education Committee is set to vote on advancing DeVos' nomination on Tuesday. Democrats do not have enough votes to stop her ultimate approval unless they get Republicans to join them

