UND pilots survive emergency landing near Crookston, Minn.

- Two men are unharmed after a small plane made an emergency landing Friday night near Crookston, Minnesota.

According to the Polk County sheriff’s office, responders were alerted to the emergency landing at about 6:40 p.m. in Hammond Township.

When they arrived, they found a 2008 Cessna 172S plane with University of North Dakota instruction pilot Joseph Gromek, 22, and 21-year-old student pilot Collin Bates.

The two safely landed in field near 340th Street Southwest and 20th Avenue Southwest. They told first responders that the Cessna’s engine failed when they were about 900 feet in the sky.

The Minnesota State Patrol, the Crookston Fire Department the Fisher Police department assisted at the scene.