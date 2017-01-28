Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's biennial report is in

- The every other year report on how Minnesota’s air is doing is out and it looks pretty good for the state. 2015 (the year analyzed in the report) actually experienced more “good” air quality days on the set MPCA scale, then any other year in the previous decade. Total emissions have fallen by half since 1990 thanks largely to reducing and regulating large industries and “smokestack” facilities statewide like coal power plants. Now it’s the smaller, more widespread sources that are the largest polluters such as vehicles, generators, heating & cooling systems, wood smoke, & yard equipment.

Minnesota’s air quality does meet all federal standards, but ozone and lead are still at risk of exceeding those standards if levels don’t continue to wane. How can you help cut down on pollution? Well, it may be easier for some than others. The hardest thing to do will likely be to only drive when absolutely necessary. This means you should do plenty of walking & biking… and commute to work by bus or at the very least, by carpooling. When you have to drive, drive the most fuel efficient car you can afford. In general, the newer and smaller the car is, the better the gas mileage. But the easiest things you can do would be to cut down on those spring & fall bonfires as well as switch gas yard equipment like lawn mowers, trimmers, & snow blowers over to electric.

For a complete look at the MPCA’s report, check out this link…

https://www.pca.state.mn.us/news/air-we-breathe-0