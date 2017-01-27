Marchers protesting Trump's executive order to advance pipelines

- People are marching in protest of President Donald Trump's executive order to move forward with the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Two groups marched and met in Minneapolis and stopped on the Lake Street Bridge between Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Minneapolis police say there are about 400 people gathered on the bridge. The protesters have been cooperative with police and say they plan to stay on the bridge until 6 p.m.

MetroTransit in Minneapolis is rerouting bus traffic. Police say traffic is still moving smoothly in the area.

Minneapolis police closed roads in the area.