String of robberies at chain coffee shops and restaurants in metro

Minneapolis Police are looking for these suspects in a string of robberies at coffee shops and restaurants. Photo Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Dept.

Minneapolis Police are looking for these suspects in a string of robberies at coffee shops and restaurants. Photo Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Dept.

Minneapolis Police are looking for these suspects in a string of robberies at coffee shops and restaurants. Photo Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Dept.

Minneapolis Police are looking for these suspects in a string of robberies at coffee shops and restaurants. Photo Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Dept.

- Minneapolis police are investigating a string of robberies at coffee shops and eateries throughout the metro area.

The robberies, starting in December, nearly all took place during the opening hours of various Subway, Starbucks, Dunn Bros., and Caribou restaurants. While all of the robberies have happened at chain stores, officers are asking all owners of similar businesses to be wary of suspicious behavior.

Police are uncertain if the suspects pictured in the released surveillance photos are involved in all the reported robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Heyer with Minneapolis Police Department Robbery Unit at (612)673-2941.

The following is a list of the reported robberies:

Subway:

• 12/10/2016, 8:30 am, 3541 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

• 12/10/2016, 9:40 am, 5317 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

• 12/15/2016, 7 am, 4741 Hiawatha Ave S, Minneapolis

• 12/19/2016, 9:13 am, 5327 16th St W, St Louis Park

Starbucks:

• 12/10/2016, 6:52 am, 2515 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis

• 12/12/2016, 5:39 am, 2000 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis

• 12/21/2016, 5:37 am, 7610 Lyndale Ave S #800, Richfield

• 1/9/2017, 6:20 am, 1820 Hwy 36 W, Roseville

• 1/19/2017, 5:35 am, 4201 Minnetonka Blvd, St Louis Park

Dunn Bros:

• 1/22/2017, 7:33 am, 5008 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis

Caribou:

• 12/24/2016, 6:52 am, 2218 County Rd D, Roseville

• 12/24/2016, 7:18 am, 4745 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis