Stillwater Ice Castles to reopen this weekend

- The return of snow and freezing temperatures also means the return of another Minnesota favorite – the Ice Castles.

The Ice Castles in Stillwater, Minnesota were forced to close last week due to a bout of unseasonably warm weather. It wasn’t the only winter attraction affected by the January thaw – skating rinks throughout the Twin Cities metro shut down as well.

The Ice Castles plan to reopen Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Crews are currently working hard to touch up any parts of the icy fortress that may have melted.

More information on the Ice Castles can be found here.