Semi driver ticketed for not clearing snow from roof

Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Patrol. 
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Patrol. 

Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Patrol. 
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Patrol. 

Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Patrol. 
Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Patrol. 
By: Allie Johnson

Posted:Jan 26 2017 03:58PM CST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 04:05PM CST

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KMSP) - A semi driver from Wisconsin driving on a Minnesota highway received a ticket last month for not clearing off the large pile of snow from the roof of his vehicle.

On Dec. 21, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper pulled over the driver on Highway 61 near Homer Township in Winona County for a hazardous pile of snow that had not been cleared off from the top of his rig. The snow pile posed a risk to other drivers because it could fly off and hit another vehicle – causing a crash.

The driver admitted to the trooper he had no way to remove the massive snow pile, but said he did not think it was going to be a problem while he was driving because the snow was soft and light.  

He was cited for a loose load and cleared off the snow with a ladder and a shovel.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories