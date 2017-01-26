Semi driver ticketed for not clearing snow from roof

- A semi driver from Wisconsin driving on a Minnesota highway received a ticket last month for not clearing off the large pile of snow from the roof of his vehicle.

On Dec. 21, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper pulled over the driver on Highway 61 near Homer Township in Winona County for a hazardous pile of snow that had not been cleared off from the top of his rig. The snow pile posed a risk to other drivers because it could fly off and hit another vehicle – causing a crash.

The driver admitted to the trooper he had no way to remove the massive snow pile, but said he did not think it was going to be a problem while he was driving because the snow was soft and light.

He was cited for a loose load and cleared off the snow with a ladder and a shovel.