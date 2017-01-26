Minnesota paramedics attacked by patient in moving ambulance

- The Lino Lakes Police Department says a patient assaulted the paramedics who were bringing them to the hospital in a moving ambulance Wednesday night. According to police, the suspect waited until officers cleared the scene and waited for the ambulance to start driving away before they attacked.

A Lino Lakes police officer has been stationed at the hospital, ready to arrest the suspect once they are discharged.

“She has a fully charged cell phone with plenty of the latest apps and is waiting in the lobby of your hospital,” Lino Lakes police posted on Facebook. “Whenever you are discharged she is going to arrest you and book you for assault.”

In the meantime, “get well soon” cards can be sent to the Lino Lakes Police Department and officers will ensure they get to the paramedics.

Lino Lakes Police Department

640 Town Center Parkway

Lino Lakes, MN 55014

“We understand why law enforcement can be seen as the enemy by criminals, they have arrest powers and can take you to jail,” police wrote. “In a way that actually makes sense. But why would you ever hurt someone where their only job is to provide medical care to you?”

