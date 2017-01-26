1-year-old boy dies after mother is killed in St. Paul apartment fire

- One of the young boys that was badly burned in a St. Paul apartment fire on Wednesday has died, according to relatives.

Authorities responded to the fire on the 1000 Block of Arkwright in St. Paul Wednesday morning. Fire crews found four victims on the first floor.

One-year-old William died at the hospital from his injuries. Tiffany Alexander, the boys’ mother, was pronounced dead at the scene. Tiffany’s mother, Thereza is in critical condition.

The other boy, 2-year-old Gabe, who is Tiffany’s nephew, is also in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.