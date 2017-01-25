MISSING: 46-year-old White Bear Lake man

- The White Bear Lake Police Department is asking the public's help to find a 46-year-old man, who was last seen at his home in White Bear Lake last week.

Family members tell police Jeffrey Eckblad has health concerns and was last seen on Jan. 20. Police are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 6’01”, 230 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a parka, jeans and flip flops.

Eckblad does not have a car and is likely traveling on foot or by public transit.

Anyone with information is asked to call White Bear Police at 651-429-8511 or call 911.